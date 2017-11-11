SBCC Women’s Soccer Wins Regional Opener by a Shut Out

Soccer

Lourdes Gilbert scored two goals in a four-minute span of the first half and No. 1 SBCC went on to blank No. 17 Antelope Valley 4-0 on Saturday night in the first round of the So Cal Regional women's soccer playoffs at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 2 in the nation, remained undefeated (18-0-1) with their 18th straight win and 11th straight shutout. They advance to a second-round match against No. 8 Orange Coast on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at La Playa Stadium.

Antelope Valley finished their season at 10-6-4.

Santa Barbara is 9-0 at home and has outscored its opponents 33-0.

Gilbert scored at 29:22 on a cross from Nicole Van Sickle. She made it 2-0 at the 32:17 mark by taking a pass from Amber Mulligan, dribbling up the right side and beating the keeper from seven yards out.

The Vaqueros led 2-0 at the half. They dominated the shot chart 9-2 in the first half and 20-4 for the game with 12 shots on goal.

Isabella Viana scored in the 65th minute and Riley Moore tallied the last goal on an assist from Idalis Rodriguez in the 87th minute.

“We played very well and we dominated the game,” said coach John Sisterson. “We created a lot of chances. It’s always great to have another clean sheet.”

Goalie Holly Telliard and the Vaqueros have 16 shutouts in 19 games. They’ve only allowed three goals all season.