Swimming

Kelee Shimizu won the 1650 freestyle and Sarah Parson took the 100 breaststroke on Friday as SBCC dominated the first WSC women’s swimming and diving meet at Santa Monica College.



The Vaqueros (17-2 overall) won six of eight swim events and topped the five-school meet with 169 points. L.A. Valley was second with 84 and Citrus and Santa Monica tied for third at 74.



SBCC stretched its conference win streak to 92 in a row, dating back to 2015. Coach Chuckie Roth is closing in on 200 wins in his sixth season. He’s 196-17 for a .920 winning percentage and has led his team to four straight WSC crowns.



Shimizu won the 1650 free (19:21.63) and swam on two winning relays in the 200 medley and meet-ending 200 free relay. Parson was first in the 100 breast by 7.29 seconds (1:13.18) and swam on both winning relays.



SBCC took the top five spots in the 100 back, led by winner Hana Wigzell (1:08.50), runner-up Emily Reilly (1:11.56) and third-place Jackie Garcia-Mora (1:14.35). Wigzell was second in the 200 IM (2:24.92). Lily Riley placed first in the 200 free (2:12.54) and fourth in the 100 fly (1:16.64).



The Vaqueros claimed five of the top seven places in the 50 free. Paige Awtrey was first (28.30) and Tori Bray took fourth (29.80). Awtrey was also third in the 100 fly (1:10.64) and swam on the victorious 200 medley relay (2:00.85) with Wigzell, Parson and Shimizu.



“I was so proud of our girls today,” said Roth. “We left school at 5:15 a.m. and many of us were up at 4:15. All positive attitudes and energy. We had the hardest week of training and we were 72% best times on the season. We are moving in the right direction.



“Last week was really hard on them and they all rose to the occasion. I think good things are to come. Lily Riley had a great outing and so did Emma Fraser. Jackie Garcia-Mora also improved a lot. I’m looking forward to Monday and beyond.”



The Vaqueros will swim in WSC No. 2 on Saturday, March 16 at College of the Canyons.