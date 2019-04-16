SBCC Women’s Tennis Falls to No. 1 Orange Coast in Regionals

Orange Coast swept the doubles 3-0 on Tuesday and then won the No. 1 and 3 singles to top SBCC 5-0 in a Southern Cal Regional women’s tennis semifinal in Costa Mesa.
The top-seeded Pirates improved to 20-0 while the No. 5 Vaqueros end the best team season in 18 years with a 17-4 record. Orange Coast handed the Vaqueros two of their four losses this year.
“Victoria Dafos won the first set at No. 4 singles, 6-4,” said SBCC coach Christina Klein. “Overall the girls played well, we were just outplayed.”
Six SBCC players will compete in the CCCAA State Individual Championships on April 25-28 at Ventura area schools as part of the Ojai Tournament.