Tennis

SBCC Women’s Tennis Goes Unbeaten in WSC

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 2, 2019 | 8:12 p.m.

SBCC swept past Ventura 9-0 on Tuesday to cap a perfect 14-0 WSC women’s tennis season at Pershing Park.

The Vaqueros (16-3) managed to post a shutout without their top two players, twins Jamaica and Joica Buyse, who were sidelined by injuries.

SBCC won its first WSC championship since 2001, which was also the last time a Vaquero squad went unbeaten in conference. The 2001 team went 20-0 overall and 16-0 in the WSC on the way to a state team title.

Anya Nicolaides moved up to No. 1 singles and she knocked off Tore Neumann 7-6 (4), 6-2. Victoria Dafos cruised at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) while Jule Lauinger and Maddie Mitchell recorded three-set wins at Nos. 3 and 4.

The Vaqueros are 8-1 at home this season.

“It was an incredible match,” said second-year coach Christina Klein. “We fought hard today and earned the title of conference champs. Everyone on our team is a true competitor and they love the challenge.

“Victoria Dafos, Jule Lauinger and Maddie Mitchell are undefeated in conference play and are the true backbone to our success. I can’t be any prouder of how the girls committed to the program and played for each other this year. We wouldn’t be in this position if we didn’t have that commitment and drive.”

SBCC will play in the WSC Individual Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Ventura College. Then they’ll find out where they’re seeded for the Southern Cal Regional playoffs, which get under way on Tuesday.

Singles
1. Anya Nicolaides, SBCC, def. Tore Neumann 7-6 (4), 6-2
2. Victoria Dafos, SBCC, def. Aliyah Amaya 6-0, 6-0
3. Jule Lauinger, SBCC, def. Tanya Thompson 6-0, 5-7, 6-4
4. Maddie Mitchell, SBCC, def. Keressa Garland 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
5. Julia Jakobsen, SBCC, def. Denissa Garcia 6-4, 7-6 (7)
6. Maile Cornair, SBCC, won by default

Doubles
1. Nicolaides/Dafos, SBCC, def. Neumann/Thompson 8-6
2. Mitchell/Jakobsen, SBCC, def. Garland/Garcia 8-6
3. Lauinger/Cornair, SBCC won by default 
 

Reader Comments

