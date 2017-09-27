SBCC Women’s Volleyball Brings ‘A’ Game, Sweeps Pierce

College Volleyball

SBCC took down women's volleyball nemesis L.A. Pierce in three straight sets for its ninth straight win on Wednesday night at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 25-23, 25-13, 25-23.

“With this group, they want to win so badly," said SBCC assistant coach Dillan Bennett, who filled in for head coach Ed Gover, who was attending Back to School Night at Santa Barbara Junior High, where he teaches. "They lost to Pierce last year and, before the match, I emphasized that this could be the last time we play them unless we meet in the playoffs. The sophomores got excited about that and hit about six balls into the wall. Then we relaxed and played great the rest of the way.”

SBCC, ranked 12th in the state, improves to 11-4 and No. 10 Pierce, the state runner-up the last two years, falls to 10-5.

“Honestly, this feels a little surreal right now,” said Kaylene Ureno, who had 12 kills and hit .455. “I’m really happy we could get this win. We’ve been working hard all season and everything is starting to come together.”

Karissa Mertens added seven kills and four aces.

Setter Kiana Pisula played a solid all-around match, recording 25 assists, four kills, four aces and five digs. She made several timely dump shots, including a left-handed backward dump into the front left corner for a point that tied the third set at 22 and squelched a 5-0 run by the Brahmas.

The Vaqueros came out hammering the ball, hitting .400 in the first set (13 kills, 3 errors) and .359 for the match, their third-highest hitting percentage of the year.

“This was an exciting match that we were looking forward to all week," said Ureno.“My plan for tonight was to tool the block because I knew they’d be blocking line.”

Pisula notched her third ace of the first set to tie it 18-18. The Vaqueros took a 22-19 lead on a long serve by Pierce, a kill off the block from Ureno, an ace by Mertens and a kill in the middle by Ureno. Carolyn Andrulis (4 kills, 9 digs) closed out the 25-23 win with a kill.

Leading 10-7 in the second set, the Vaqueros broke it open with an 11-3 run, capped by an ace from Mertens, a kill through the block by Ureno and a wide spike by Pierce that made it 21-10. McKenzie Garrison (6 kills) secured the 25-13 win on a crosscourt spike.

The Vaqueros erased an early 4-1 deficit in the third set and took an 11-7 lead when Pisula turned around and got a kill on second contact. The Vaqueros went ahead 21-17 on a kill by Ureno. Then the Brahmas got hot with a block, an ace, a tip on an overpass and another ace by Haley Rousselle that gave the visitors a 22-21 advantage.

Pisula made her deft, back-handed dump to tie it at 22 and the Vaqueros got to match point on a double-contact called against Pierce and a kill through the block by Mertens. One point later, Ureno pounded a spike down the middle to secure the 3-0 upset.

“Karissa was phenomenal from the service line and did a great job attacking against a big block,” said Bennett. “But mostly, we stopped their slide hitter from scoring, which is how they’ve won a bunch of matches this year.



"We made a lot of adjustments for them, particularly on defense and blocking," he added. "We made a change from perimeter to rotation defense. We dug a lot more balls tonight, we touched a lot more balls and most importantly, we served lights out.”



The Vaqueros will host L.A. Mission on Friday at 6 p.m.