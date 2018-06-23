SBCC Women’s Volleyball Starts 2-0 at Pierce Tournament

College Volleyball

SBCC toppled Pasadena and Golden West on Friday to move into the semifinals of the L.A. Pierce Kickoff Classic women’s volleyball tournament in Woodland Hills.

The Vaqueros (2-0) beat the Lancers and the Rustlers by 3-1 scores. They overcame a 24-20 deficit in the first set vs. PCC on the way to a 28-26, 25-18, 20-25, 25-9 triumph. That gave the Vaqueros the No. 2 seed for the eight-team tourney and they beat No. 7 Golden West 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21 in the last match of the night.

Santa Barbara outhit Pasadena .263 to .092 and dominated the fourth set, .423 to .000. The Vaqueros had 12 kills and just one hitting error in the final set.

Carolyn Andrulis, the reigning WSC MVP, was a force in the season-opening match at noon. She piled up 15 kills, 11 digs, six blocks and four aces. Kaylene Ureno added 11 kills and sophomore setter Kiana Pisula had a career-high 21 digs and 31 assists.

Freshman outside hitter McKenzie Garrison had 10 kills and nine digs while middle blocker Grace Trocki had six block assists. Avery Mulvey contributed 11 digs and seven assists.



SBCC will take on No. 3 seed Bakersfield in a 1:30 p.m. semifinal on Saturday. If the Vaqueros win, they’ll meet either L.A. Pierce or Canyons for the championship at 6:30 p.m.

