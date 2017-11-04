SBCC Women’s Water Polo Claims 4th Straight Conference Title

Water Polo

Emma Fraser poured in six goals on Saturday, leading No. 3 SBCC to a 10-6 win over Citrus in the Western State Conference women’s water polo final at Glendora.

The Vaqueros (26-3, 8-0) secured their fourth straight WSC title. They’ve won seven straight and 10 of their last 11. It was their 24th straight win in conference and they’re 34-2 all-time. Citrus fell to 16-9 and 7-2.

Fraser scored the Vaqueros’ first four goals in the opening quarter as they built a 4-2 lead. Halie Johnson, a sophomore from San Marcos High, had two scores in the second quarter and Fraser added another for a 7-3 halftime advantage.

Alyssa Russell-Sadoff had two assists and four drawn ejections. Goalie Nicole Poulos made six saves and assisted on Johnson’s goal with 27 seconds left in the second quarter.

“I’m super proud of our team for winning this championship,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “They have worked incredibly hard and deserved every minute of it. Emma’s arm was lethal, Nicole played one of her best games of the year and Halie showed great leadership.

“All in all, it was a great team effort and we’re looking forward to moving on to the Southern Cal Regional.”

The Vaqueros, last year’s state runner-up, will be seeking their second straight Southern Cal title on Friday and Saturday at L.A. Valley.