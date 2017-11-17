SBCC Women’s Water Polo Reaches State Final for 2nd Straight Year

Halie Johnson scored four goals and goalie Nicole Poulos made four saves and four steals on Friday, sparking No. 1-ranked SBCC to an 11-7 semifinal win over San Joaquin Delta in the CCCAA Women’s Water Polo Championships at Cuesta College.

Santa Barbara (30-3) reached the state final for the second straight year and and will play Sierra (25-5) for the title on Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

Sierra, the top-seed from the North, edged defending state champion Riverside 6-5 in Friday’s morning semifinal.

“I’m super happy for my team,” said SBCC coach Chuckie Roth, after chalking up the 100th win of his four-year career (100-31). “It was a great team effort. This team understands how to support and encourage each other.”

SBCC beat Sierra 12-7 on Oct. 21 in the third-place game of the Long Beach Tournament. The Vaqueros were the state runner-up last year and they’re 63-5 (.926) over the last two seasons.

Johnson scored a goal in each period and added two steals and three drawn ejections. Emma Fraser scored three goals and Alyssa Russell-Sadoff had three assists and four of her team’s 17 steals.

The Vaqueros led 3-2 after one quarter, then broke it open with a 4-1 second quarter. Fraser tallied three of those goals and the last one came with 12 seconds left, giving SBCC a 7-3 halftime advantage.

Johnson and Sarah Parson scored in the third period, stretching the lead to 9-4. Poulos stopped a 5-meter penalty shot by Kate Allan with 18 seconds left in the third stanza.

“Nicole played a great defensive game,” said Roth. “I’m so proud of her improvement. And Halie Johnson is a special kid. Tomorrow will be the last day I coach her after eight years of games and practices.

“I’m so proud of the integrity she stands for. She did an amazing job of leading the team today.”

