SBCC Workers Hurt as Brakes Fail on Electric Cart

Two facilities workers suffered minor injuries at Santa Barbara City College Tuesday afternoon when the electric cart they were riding in crashed after the brakes failed, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The incident occurred at about 1:50 p.m., said fire Capt. Chris Mailes.

The two men were in the maintenance vehicle, going down a steep path between the Garvin Theatre and the parking lot, when the brakes failed, Mailes said.

"They were unable to stop," Mailes said. "They tried the emergency brake, but it did not work,"

As the cart continued to gain speed, the two workers decided to jump off, suffering cuts and abrasions in the process, Mailes said.

The cart continued down the hill and flipped over about 40 feet away, Mailes said, adding that no one else was hurt.

"We did a check of the cart afterwards, and it did appear to have a brake problem," Mailes said.

The injured workers, whose names were not released, were treated at the scene, and then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on their conditions were not available.

Cal-OSHA was being called in to investigate because it was a workplace accident, Mailes said.

