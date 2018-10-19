SBCC Workshops to Focus on Modern Research Skills, Creating Infographics

With pie and bar charts no longer drawing attention in the digital business world, SBCC School of Extended Learning is offering professionals and job-seekers the modern research and presentation skills employers are seeking.

Classes are provided tuition-free.

Students can earn a free Research Specialist Certificate over two Fridays this fall at the SBCC School of Extended Learning Career Skills Institute.

The program helps students develop skills to identify information needs in the workplace, locate and evaluate credible information sources, and communicate their research clearly and efficiently to others with creative infographics.

“The wealth of information openly accessible has transformed how we conduct research and present findings,” said Jeanette Chian, associate sirector, School of Extended Learning.

“We must carefully scrutinize our sources and ensure findings make an impact,” she said. “This certificate is the perfect chance to bring your research skills up to date and refine your final product.”

Guided by a college librarian, classes can be taken together for the Research Specialist Certificate or individually. Each class will be held at 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fridays at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, as follows:

» Presenting Research with Infographics (NC002/ CRN 39756) Nov. 16; Learn to present information in a concise memorable, cutting-edge format. Course teaches data visualization to communicate information clearly and efficiently. Students will locate, evaluate and organize information to create infographics that will inform others and demonstrate their research experience.

» Online Research Skills (NC001/ CRN 39755) Nov. 9; Learn how to find quality information on the Internet without wasting time. Course teaches advanced Internet search skills to yield relevant, credible sources.

Students will locate, evaluate and organize information sources to create a research pathfinder that will inform others and demonstrate their research expertise. Students should have basic computer knowledge before they attend.

The Career Skills Institute program is endorsed by LinkedIn.

Participants who complete a certificate will earn a SBCC digital badge. Badges earned at the Career Skills Institute can be posted in online profiles such as LinkedIn, websites and resumes, to showcase competitive skills to employers.

To register, visit sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or come in-person at Wake Campus (300 N. Turnpike Road).

To learn more about digital badges, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282.

For more about Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call 805-683-8282. To learn about the SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.