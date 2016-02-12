Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:38 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 
SBCC’s Addison Seale Captures WSC Pentathlon Title

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 12, 2016 | 3:57 p.m.

SBCC’s Addison Seale won the season-opening WSC Pentathlon individual women’s swim title on Friday, recording two firsts and three seconds in the five races at the Ventura Aquatic Center.

The freshman from La Jolla, Calif., took the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.76 and the 100 individual medley in 1:03.13. She finished second in the other three events – the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle.

It marked the second straight year that an SBCC swimmer won the event. Rachelle Visser was the WSC Pentathlon champ last year and she went on to win two state championships for the Vaqueros, who finished eighth in the state.

Seale was first with a combined time of 5:19.05. Alexandria Kwong of Hancock won two events and took second in 5:22.02. The Vaqueros claimed four of the top five spots with Reese Ellestad placing third in 5:41.55, Haley Crowley taking fourth in 5:44.80 and Alex Humann finishing fifth in 5:46.35.
Ellestad was first in the 100 free in a time of 56.05. She edged Seale (56.11) by six-hundredths of a second.

“I was very encouraged by our first outing,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “I think this will be a great year for our swimmers.”

The Vaqueros return to the Ventura Aquatic Center for WSC No. 1 on Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m.

