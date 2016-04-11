Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:24 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
SBART

SBCC’s Addison Seale, UCSB’s Jonah Seif Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 11, 2016 | 1:58 p.m.

SBCC’s Addison Seale tore it up in the swimming pool and Jonah Seif played brilliantly on the volleyball court for the UCSB men’s team.

Addison Seale, SBCC swimming. Click to view larger
Addison Seale, SBCC swimming.
Jonah Seif, UCSB volleyball Click to view larger
Jonah Seif, UCSB volleyball

Their performances earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

Seale scored 77 points for the SBCC women’s swim team at the Pasadena Invitational over the weekend. Individually, she won three events (100 breaststroke, 200 breast, 200 IM), set a school record in the 200 breast, took second in the 400 individual medley and swam a leg in the Vaqueros' 800 freestyle relay that set a school record.

Seif led the Gauchos to a pair of big wins over sixth-ranked Pepperdine and No. 3 Stanford to close out the regular season. The victories clinched the No. 5 berth in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation playoffs. Against Stanford, the 6-9 senior setter had 47 assists, directed the team to a .360 hitting percentage and earned his sixth double-double of the year with 10 digs. In the win over Pepperdine, he had 47 assists, nine digs and eight blocks.

The athletes who were honorable mention choices for the awards include Erica Schroeder (San Marcos track), Hailee Rios (San Marcos softball), Becca Baxis (Dos Pueblos lacrosse), Ian Clark (SBCC baseball), Kento Perera (San Marcos baseball), Matt Mills (San Marcos swimming), Kevin Gowdy (Santa Barbara baseball) and Ian Churchill (San

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 