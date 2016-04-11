SBCC’s Addison Seale, UCSB’s Jonah Seif Named Athletes of the Week

SBART

SBCC’s Addison Seale tore it up in the swimming pool and Jonah Seif played brilliantly on the volleyball court for the UCSB men’s team.

Their performances earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

Seale scored 77 points for the SBCC women’s swim team at the Pasadena Invitational over the weekend. Individually, she won three events (100 breaststroke, 200 breast, 200 IM), set a school record in the 200 breast, took second in the 400 individual medley and swam a leg in the Vaqueros' 800 freestyle relay that set a school record.

Seif led the Gauchos to a pair of big wins over sixth-ranked Pepperdine and No. 3 Stanford to close out the regular season. The victories clinched the No. 5 berth in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation playoffs. Against Stanford, the 6-9 senior setter had 47 assists, directed the team to a .360 hitting percentage and earned his sixth double-double of the year with 10 digs. In the win over Pepperdine, he had 47 assists, nine digs and eight blocks.

The athletes who were honorable mention choices for the awards include Erica Schroeder (San Marcos track), Hailee Rios (San Marcos softball), Becca Baxis (Dos Pueblos lacrosse), Ian Clark (SBCC baseball), Kento Perera (San Marcos baseball), Matt Mills (San Marcos swimming), Kevin Gowdy (Santa Barbara baseball) and Ian Churchill (San

