SBCC’s Alana Ochoa Captures WSC Discus Title

Track & Field

Alana Ochoa earned a WSC title in the discus on Friday during the WSC women’s track & field prelims at Bakersfield College.

Ochoa, a freshman from San Marcos High, won the discus with a 40.47-meter heave (132 feet, 9¼ inches). She also took fourth in the shot put final (11.13m).

“Alana had a really solid series today,” said SBCC throws coach Juan Zavala. “She was relaxed and concentrated throughout the competition and she simply did what she does, which is win.

“She remained locked in and kept increasing her lead with every throw. I’m very happy for her to be the conference champion. She has put in a lot of work and I’m glad to see it paying off.”

Tiffany Costello was second in the 10,000 final in 40:06.41, the fifth-best time in school history. She advanced to the Southern Cal Prelims along with Ochoa and Andrea Mueller, who was fourth in the high jump (1.52m) and sixth in the long jump (5.04m).

Three more Vaqueros qualified for next week’s WSC Finals at Moorpark College at 2 p.m. Carolin Bothe was second in her heat (2:24.29) in the 800, Kiley Rutledge ran a season-best 12.87 to take sixth in the 100 and Mueller advanced with a season-best 15.45 clocking in the 100 hurdles.

In men's competition, Edward Jones finished third in the shot put final. Jones, a sophomore from San Diego, reached 13.69 meters (44 feet, 11 inches).

Skylar Payovich was fourth in the discus final (41.47m) and Evan Askar was sixth in the 10,000 final in a season-best 34:27.26. Jones, Payovich and Askar all advanced to the Southern Cal Prelims at Cerritos College.

Three Vaqueros qualified for the WSC Finals, which will take place on Friday at Moorpark College, starting at 2 p.m. Alex Ramirez and Jacob Ogawa took second and fourth in their heat in the 1500 to automatically qualify. Ramirez was timed in 4:06.84 and Ogawa ran a PR of 4:09.11.

Jordan Shinn advanced in the 400 hurdles, taking fourth in his heat in 58.20.

