SBCC’s Alana Ochoa is 2nd in Discus, Kimumba 3rd at Southern Cal Finals

Track & Field

SBCC sent four athletes to the Southern Cal Women’s Track & Field Finals on Saturday at San Diego Mesa and all four finished in the top six and qualified for next weekend’s State Championships. The Vaqueros were eighth out of 26 teams with 24 points. Mt. SAC was the winner with 202.5 points. Cerritos was second 178.5 and Riverside was third with 89. Alana Ochoa finished second in the discus with the No. 3 all-time throw (42.16 meters, 138-3¾) in school history. Marie-Aime Cochet took sixth at 40.54m, the fifth-best mark at SBCC. Amber Hart of Cerritos was the winner at 51.25m. Marie Kimumba placed third in the 200 (25.13) and fifth in the 400 in a personal-best 56.97. It’s the first time she’s gone under 57 seconds this year and it’s the No. 4 mark in school history. Tatyana Pooler of Mt. SAC won the 200 in 24.16 and Lonsha Bradford led a 1-2-3 Mt. SAC finish in the 400 in 55.09. Christy Chavira recorded a PR for the third straight race, running 4:51.25 to take sixth in the 1500. Four of the five Vaquero marks were season bests. They all earned spots in the CCCAA State Championships, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Bakersfield College.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

