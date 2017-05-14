Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:26 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

SBCC’s Alana Ochoa Qualifies for State Meet in Discus

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | May 14, 2017 | 8:31 p.m.

Alana Ochoa of SBCC took fifth in the discus on Saturday in the Southern Cal Women’s Track & Field Championships at Cerritos College.

The freshman from San Marcos High secured a spot in the CCCAA State Championships, which will be held on Friday and Saturday at American River College in Sacramento. She threw the discus 40.71 meters (133-6¾). She also finished eighth in the hammer at 40.84m, barely missing her season best.

Yuliana  Garibay was 12th in the 3000 steeplechase in 12:38.73.

Cerritos won the Southern Cal title with 193 points, followed by Mt. SAC (117) and Riverside (99). The Vaqueros tied for 10th in the 23-team field with 17 points.

Andrea Mueller, a freshman from Switzerland, will also compete in the State Finals, thanks to her fifth-place effort in the Southern Cal Heptathlon on April 4-5.

On the men's side,  Skylar Payovich shattered his personal best in the discus by nearly nine feet at the Southern Cal Men’s Track & Field Championships but it wasn’t good enough for a spot in the State Championships.
 The freshman from Santa Barbara High grabbed sixth with a throw of 44.36 meters and recorded the No. 5 all-time mark in school history of 145 feet, 6½ inches. It was 2.74 meters further than he’d ever thrown before.

Edward Jones took ninth in the shot put (13.35m) and 12th in the javelin (40.27m). Evan Askar was ninth in the 5000 (15:36.13) and Cameron Shinn finished 10th in the triple jump (13.20m).

