SBCC’s Alana Ochoa Wins Discus at Westmont Sunshine Open

Track & Field

Kristen Germann of Westmont won the weight throw at 40-11¾ and Ochoa was a close second at 40-0. Marie Kimumba, a freshman from Sweden, was fourth in the 60-meter dash (8.16) and Isabella Molony was sixth (8.29). The Vaqueros will compete in the Soka Invitational on Saturday in Aliso Viejo.

Alana Ochoa started her track & field season on a good note as she won the discus and took second in the shot put and weight throw at the Sunshine Open at Westmont College on Saturday The Vaqueros were the only community college competing against NAIA schools and athletes from the Santa Barbara Track Club. Ochoa, a sophomore from San Marcos High, won the discus at 132-4, which was 8½ feet beyond the runner-up, Grace Bruschi of Fresno Pacific. She placed sixth in the discus at last year's community college state meet. Ochoa was edged out by Bruschi in the shot put, 34-8 to 34-7.7. SBCC's Marie-Aime Cochet was fourth and Taylor Finn placed fifth.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >