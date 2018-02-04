SBCC’s Alana Ochoa Wins Discus at Westmont Sunshine Open

Alana Ochoa started her track & field season on a good note as she won the discus and took second in the shot put and weight throw at the Sunshine Open at Westmont College on Saturday
The Vaqueros were the only community college competing against NAIA schools and athletes from the Santa Barbara Track Club.
Ochoa, a sophomore from San Marcos High, won the discus at 132-4, which was 8½ feet beyond the runner-up, Grace Bruschi of Fresno Pacific. She placed sixth in the discus at last year's community college state meet.
Ochoa was edged out by Bruschi in the shot put, 34-8 to 34-7.7. SBCC's Marie-Aime Cochet was fourth and Taylor Finn placed fifth.
Kristen Germann of Westmont won the weight throw at 40-11¾ and Ochoa was a close second at 40-0.
Marie Kimumba, a freshman from Sweden, was fourth in the 60-meter dash (8.16) and Isabella Molony was sixth (8.29).
The Vaqueros will compete in the Soka Invitational on Saturday in Aliso Viejo.