Track & Field

SBCC’s Alana Ochoa Wins Hammer at WSC Finals

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 30, 2017 | 7:50 p.m.

Alana Ochoa claimed her second Western State Conference title with a personal best of 40.44 meters in the hammer at the WSC Women's Track & Field Championships at Moorpark College.

Alana Ochoa won WSC titles in two events. Click to view larger
Alana Ochoa won WSC titles in two events. (SBCC photo)

Ochoa won the WSC discus title last week. She scored 30 points in the meet with two firsts (discus, hammer) and two fourths (shot put, javelin).

Ochoa's hammer toss of 132 feet, 8 inches was 6 feet, 7 inches further than the runner-up, Robyn Webb of Antelope Valley and it  surpassed her own No. 3 all-time SBCC mark. The San Marcos alum also placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 34.32m (112-7). 

The Vaqueros only had six athletes competing but still managed to take fourth in the 11-team field with 66 points. West L.A. was the winner with 173.5 points, followed by Canyons (155) and Moorpark (109).

Five Vaqueros qualified for the Southern Cal Prelims on Saturday at Cerritos College, where the top six places earned spots in the So Cal Prelims.

Tiffany Costello was second in the 5000 in 18:56.23. Andrea Mueller took fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.95), Carolin Bothe was fifth in the 800 in a  PR of 2:20.80 (No. 9 all-time at SBCC) and Yuliana Garibay was fifth in the steeplechase in 12:37.73.

"The ladies had six athletes score points in this championship meet and they placed 4th out of 11 teams," noted SBCC coach Scott Fickerson. "What an outstanding group of competitors we had here today. I'm very proud of their efforts and so happy for them to realize this success."

