SBCC’s Alana Ochoa Wins WSC Discus, Shot Put Titles

Track & Field

Alana Ochoa captured two WSC titles on Friday and Marie Kimumba was the top qualifier in the 200 and 400 meters in the WSC Track & Field Prelims at Santa Monica College.

Ochoa, a sophomore from San Marcos High, won the shot put final with a heave of 11.43 meters (37-6) and repeated as discus champion (40.65 meters, 133-4¼). She’s won four WSC throwing titles in two seasons. Marie-Aime Cochet was second in the discus at 39.72m.

Kimumba, a freshman from Stockholm, Sweden, was the No. 1 qualifier in the 200 (25.12) and 400 (57.32). She was third in the 100 in 12.71.

Santa Barbara is first after five finals with 29 points. Glendale has 27 points, Canyons has 26 and Moorpark 24.

The Vaqueros will compete in the WSC Championships on Friday, April 27 at Ventura College, starting at noon.