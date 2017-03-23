Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:58 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

SBCC’s Andrea Mueller is Third After First Day of Jim Klein Heptathlon

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | March 23, 2017 | 10:38 p.m.

SBCC’s Andrea Mueller is in third place in a strong heptathlon field after the first day of the Jim Klein Combined Events track and field meet at Westmont College.

The freshman from Switzerland totaled 2804 points in four events. She’s competing against 11 women with many from top four-year schools.

Lyndsey Lopes of USC is the leader at 3207, followed by Becky Collier of Westmont (2967) and Mueller (2804). Annie Wright of George Fox (Oregon) is fourth at 2674 and Paige Johnson of Moorpark is fifth at 2654.

Mueller took third in the high jump (1.60 meters) and fourth in the 200 (26.46) and shot put (10.21m). She was fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.57). Her marks in the 200, high jump and shot put were all season bests.

The last three events – the long jump, javelin and 800 – will be contested on Friday, starting at noon.

