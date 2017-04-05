SBCC’s Andrea Mueller Qualifies for State in Heptathlon

Track & Field

Andrea Mueller grabbed fourth place in the long jump and 800 on Wednesday on the way to a fifth-place finish in the Southern Cal Heptathlon at Cerritos College.

Juanita Webster of Cerritos won the two-day, 17-woman event with 5471 points. Jasmine Hall of Canyons was second with 4704 and Breanna Curry of Cerritos took third with 4415.

Michaela Banyi of Cerritos was fourth with 4415 and Mueller, a freshman from Switzerland, was fifth with 4304. The top six finishers qualified for the State Championships on May 19-20 at American River College in Sacramento.

Mueller had a personal-best of 4.98 meters (16 feet, 4 inches) in the long jump. Then she threw a season-best 23.87 meters in the javelin and placed fourth in the final event, the 800 meters, in a personal-best 2:29.82.

“Andrea came into today focused and ready to compete,” said SBCC assistant coach Scott Santella. “It showed with a season best in the javelin and personal best in the 800. We’re now looking to work hard and prepare for state in the next few weeks.”

The Vaqueros will compete in their own Easter Open on Friday, April 14 at La Playa Stadium.

