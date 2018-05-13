Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 11:50 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

SBCC’s Brian Nnoli, Ethan Westmeier Take 5th and 7th in Southern Cal Finals

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | May 13, 2018 | 9:27 p.m.

 Brian Nnoli hopped, skipped and jumped his way to fifth place in the triple jump on Saturday in the Southern Cal Track & Field Championships at San Diego Mesa College.

 Nnoli, a freshman from San Marcos High, eclipsed 14 meters for the first time in his career with a leap of 14.09m (46-2½) on his sixth and final attempt. Ethan Westemeier also went beyond 14 meters for the first time, placing seventh at 14.01m (45-11½ ) on his last jump.

 Brian McLaurin of Mt. San Antonio won the triple jump at 14.56m. Mt. SAC took the team title, beating Riverside 231.5 to 183.

 Nnoli and Westemeier both qualified for the CCCAA State Championships, which will be held on Friday and Saturday at Bakersfield College.

