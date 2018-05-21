SBCC’s Brian Nnoli, Marie Kimumba Place 3rd in Events at State Meet

Track & Field

Brian Nnoli and Marie Kimumba recorded personal bests to earn third-place finishes in their respective events at the California Community College State Track & Field Championships in Bakersfield on Saturday.

Nnoli saved his best for last on Saturday to take third place in the triple jump

The freshman from San Marcos High posted a mark of 14.53 meters (47-8) on his sixth and final attempt. It was his personal best and the No. 5 mark in SBCC history. He improved his PR, soaring 1½ feet beyond his Southern Cal jump from last week.

Nnoli earned All-American honors as one of the top four finishers. Joshua Taylor of East Los Angeles won the TJ at 14.79m.

Kimumba sprinted to third place in the 400 and fourth in the 200, leading SBCC to 11th place.

The freshman from Stockholm, Sweden, clocked a personal-best 56.50 in the 400, the No. 2 time in SBCC history and just 0.56 seconds off the school record. Lenaya Griffin of Mt. SAC won the race in 55.74.

Kimumba was fourth in the 200 in 25.31 to earn her second All-American award.

Alana Ochoa, a sophomore from San Marcos High, took fourth in the discus with a heave of 41.99 meters (137-9) and was named All-American. Marie-Aime Cochet was sixth at 39.53m (129-8).

Christy Chavira finished 11th in the 5000 in 5:01.66.

The “Vaquero Four” racked up 19 points and placed 11th out of 39 schools. It was SBCC’s highest state finish in decades. Mt. SAC outdueled Cerritos for the team title, 169.5 to 152.

Ethan Westemeier, a freshman for SBCC, placed ninth in the men's triple jump with a leap of 14.00m (45-11¼). He reached 14 meters for the second time in eight days and missed his PR by a quarter-inch.

Mt. San Antonio won its 10th state title and third in the last four years with a record 160 points. Riverside was second (122) and Sequoias took third with 95.

