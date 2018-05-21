Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

SBCC’s Brian Nnoli, Marie Kimumba Place 3rd in Events at State Meet

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | May 21, 2018 | 6:54 a.m.

Brian Nnoli and Marie Kimumba recorded personal bests to earn third-place finishes in their respective events at the California Community College State Track & Field Championships in Bakersfield on Saturday.

Nnoli saved his best for last on Saturday to take third place in the triple jump 

The freshman from San Marcos High posted a mark of 14.53 meters (47-8) on his sixth and final attempt. It was his personal best and the No. 5 mark in SBCC history. He improved his PR, soaring 1½ feet beyond his Southern Cal jump from last week.

Nnoli earned All-American honors as one of the top four finishers. Joshua Taylor of East Los Angeles won the TJ at 14.79m.

Kimumba sprinted to third place in the 400 and fourth in the 200, leading SBCC to 11th place.

The freshman from Stockholm, Sweden, clocked a personal-best 56.50 in the 400, the No. 2 time in SBCC history and just 0.56 seconds off the school record. Lenaya Griffin of Mt. SAC won the race in 55.74.

Kimumba was fourth in the 200 in 25.31 to earn her second All-American award.

Alana Ochoa, a sophomore from San Marcos High, took fourth in the discus with a heave of 41.99 meters (137-9) and was named All-American. Marie-Aime Cochet was sixth at 39.53m (129-8).

Christy Chavira finished 11th in the 5000 in 5:01.66.

The “Vaquero Four” racked up 19 points and placed 11th out of 39 schools. It was SBCC’s highest state finish in decades. Mt. SAC outdueled Cerritos for the team title, 169.5 to 152. 

Ethan Westemeier, a freshman for SBCC, placed ninth in the men's triple jump with a leap of 14.00m (45-11¼). He reached 14 meters for the second time in eight days and missed his PR by a quarter-inch. 

Mt. San Antonio won its 10th state title and third in the last four years with a record 160 points. Riverside was second (122) and Sequoias took third with 95. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 