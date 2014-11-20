SBCC’s CLL Presents Floral Arrangement Show to Benefit Public Art School Programs

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning welcomes the community to view and shop for unique floral displays from Las Floralias and the CLL’s Floral Arrangement Class at the 43rd annual Floral Arrangement Show and Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23 in the Tanahill Auditorium of the SBCC Schott Center, 310 W. Padre in Santa Barbara.

The show, sponsored by the Las Floralias Flower Arrangers of Santa Barbara, will include daily floral arranging demonstrations at 1 p.m.

Succulent wreaths, floral arrangements and calendars will also be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Public Art School Programs (a $5 donation is suggested).

For more information, email [email protected].

Richard Finn, CLL teacher, San Roque Florist owner and member of Las Floralias, will have his work on display. Finn teaches Flower Arranging and Florist Style Designing at CLL. The course teaches students the secrets and techniques of floristry in flowering arranging or western garden style for the home, office, events or competitions. This course will also be offered in the winter term.

Las Floralias Flower Arrangers of Santa Barbara is a flower arranging club with a broad spectrum of members, the majority of whom have taken Flower Arranging classes through the CLL.

CLL fall classes continue through Dec. 13. Winter term class registration opens on Dec. 8, and classes begin on Jan. 12. Classes start throughout the term. Click here for more information.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.