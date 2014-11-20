Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:43 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

SBCC’s CLL Presents Floral Arrangement Show to Benefit Public Art School Programs

By Kelly Kapaun for the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning | November 20, 2014 | 8:02 a.m.

floral
The Floral Arrangement Show and Marketplace will feature daily floral arranging demonstrations. (SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning photo)

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning welcomes the community to view and shop for unique floral displays from Las Floralias and the CLL’s Floral Arrangement Class at the 43rd annual Floral Arrangement Show and Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23 in the Tanahill Auditorium of the SBCC Schott Center, 310 W. Padre in Santa Barbara.

The show, sponsored by the Las Floralias Flower Arrangers of Santa Barbara, will include daily floral arranging demonstrations at 1 p.m.

Succulent wreaths, floral arrangements and calendars will also be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Public Art School Programs (a $5 donation is suggested).

For more information, email [email protected].

Richard Finn, CLL teacher, San Roque Florist owner and member of Las Floralias, will have his work on display. Finn teaches Flower Arranging and Florist Style Designing at CLL. The course teaches students the secrets and techniques of floristry in flowering arranging or western garden style for the home, office, events or competitions. This course will also be offered in the winter term.

Las Floralias Flower Arrangers of Santa Barbara is a flower arranging club with a broad spectrum of members, the majority of whom have taken Flower Arranging classes through the CLL.

CLL fall classes continue through Dec. 13. Winter term class registration opens on Dec. 8, and classes begin on Jan. 12. Classes start throughout the term. Click here for more information.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 