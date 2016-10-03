Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:47 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
SBCC’s Demetrius Vinson, San Marcos’ Alex Pitchford Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 3, 2016 | 3:08 p.m.

Demetrius Vinson of the City College football team and San Marcos golfer Alex Pitchford were part of local sports history last week, and the two were recognized for their performances by being named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week on Monday.

Demetrius Vinson, SBCC football.
Alex Pitchford, San Marcos golf.

Vinson, a freshman running back, rushed for 188 yards on 17 carries and scored a school-record five touchdowns in SBCC's 47-18 victory over College of the Desert at La Playa Stadium. The Vaqueros have won four in a row and are averaging 262 yards rushing per game.

Pitchford, senior shot a career-best 39 at Glen Annie Golf Course, leading San Marcos to a 217-222 Channel League victory over Dos Pueblos. It was the Royals' first win over the reigning league champions in 17 years and put them in a tie for first place with the Chargers.

The athletes named honorable mention include Haile Johnson (SBCC women's water polo), Libby Dahlberg (Westmont volleyball), Chanel Hoffman (UCSB volleyball), Sawyer Rhodes (Santa Barbara High water polo), Cyrus Wallace (Dos Pueblos football), Michael Elbert (Dos Pueblos football) and Evan McKeegan (Bishop Diego football).

