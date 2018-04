SBCC’s Demetrius Vinson, San Marcos’ Alex Pitchford Named Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Pitchford, senior shot a career-best 39 at Glen Annie Golf Course, leading San Marcos to a 217-222 Channel League victory over Dos Pueblos. It was the Royals' first win over the reigning league champions in 17 years and put them in a tie for first place with the Chargers.

Vinson, a freshman running back, rushed for 188 yards on 17 carries and scored a school-record five touchdowns in SBCC's 47-18 victory over College of the Desert at La Playa Stadium. The Vaqueros have won four in a row and are averaging 262 yards rushing per game.

Demetrius Vinson of the City College football team and San Marcos golfer Alex Pitchford were part of local sports history last week, and the two were recognized for their performances by being named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week on Monday.

