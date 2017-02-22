SBCC’s Destinee King Earns Honors After Stellar Season

College Basketball

Destinee King of SBCC has been named All-State South Region and first team All-WSC North in women’s basketball.

It’s the second straight year that she’s earned a spot on the All-State team. She was 19th in the State in scoring (19.0) and 14th in rebounding (11.1).

The 6-foot sophomore from Center High in Antelope, Calif., was the top scorer in conference play at 21.8. She also led the WSC North in rebounds (11.7) and blocked shots (2.1) and was second in steals (3.0).

King was the MVP of the WSC North last year with averages of 19.5 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

She posted six double-doubles in 10 conference games in 2017 and 16 for the season. Her best game came in the conference opener on Jan. 14 at Cuesta when she racked up a career-high 31 points, 17 rebound, six blocks, four assists and three steals.

Katie Campbell of Ventura (18.2 ppg, No. 1 in 3-pointers made, No. 3 in assists, 4.6) was the Player of the Year and Moorpark’s Kenny Plummer was Coach of the Year.

Ventura won the conference with a 10-0 record. Moorpark was second (8-2). The Vaqueros (15-12, 4-6) finished fourth.