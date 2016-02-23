SBCC’s Destinee King Named Basketball MVP in WSC North

SBCC freshman Destinee King has been named Most Valuable Player on the All-WSC North women’s basketball team.

The 5-10 guard/forward from Antelope, Calif. (near Sacramento) led the WSC North in scoring (19.5), rebounding (13.1) and blocked shots (2.3).

She notched double-doubles in nine of 12 conference games with her best performance coming in the conference opener when she racked up 30 points and 20 rebounds against Hancock.

King is the first Vaquero to be named conference MVP in 10 years, since Jessica Romero won it in 2006.

For the season, King averaged 18.0 points (No. 18 in the state) and 11.6 rebounds (No. 11). She had 16 double-doubles in 28 games.

Jocelin Petatan, a freshman guard/forward from Santa Barbara High, was first-team all-conference, averaging 9.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.6 steals in conference play. She was No. 2 in the WSC North in steals, No. 5 in assists and No. 6 in rebounds and shooting percentage (47.4).

Kesler Johnson, a 6-foot freshman from Sacramento, made honorable mention with averages of 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds.

The Vaqueros went 15-13 overall and 6-6 in conference, tying Moorpark for third. Ventura was the champion at 12-0 and Oxnard took second at 8-4.