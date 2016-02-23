Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:01 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

SBCC’s Destinee King Named Basketball MVP in WSC North

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 23, 2016 | 4:14 p.m.

SBCC freshman Destinee King has been named Most Valuable Player on the All-WSC North women’s basketball team.

Destinee King is SBCC’s first conference MVP in 10 years. Click to view larger
Destinee King is SBCC’s first conference MVP in 10 years.

The 5-10 guard/forward from Antelope, Calif. (near Sacramento) led the WSC North in scoring (19.5), rebounding (13.1) and blocked shots (2.3).

She notched double-doubles in nine of 12 conference games with her best performance coming in the conference opener when she racked up 30 points and 20 rebounds against Hancock.

 King is the first Vaquero to be named conference MVP in 10 years, since Jessica Romero won it in 2006.

 For the season, King averaged 18.0 points (No. 18 in the state) and 11.6 rebounds (No. 11). She had 16 double-doubles in 28 games.

 Jocelin Petatan, a freshman guard/forward from Santa Barbara High, was first-team all-conference, averaging 9.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.6 steals in conference play. She was No. 2 in the WSC North in steals, No. 5 in assists and No. 6 in rebounds and shooting percentage (47.4).

 Kesler Johnson, a 6-foot freshman from Sacramento, made honorable mention with averages of 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds.

 The Vaqueros went 15-13 overall and 6-6 in conference, tying Moorpark for third. Ventura was the champion at 12-0 and Oxnard took second at 8-4.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 