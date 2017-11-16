SBCC’s Emma Fraser Named WSC Water Polo Player of Year

Water Polo

Emma Fraser, SBCC’s talented utility player from Canada, has been chosen as WSC Player of the Year in women’s water polo.

The freshman from Victoria, B.C., was third in conference scoring with 17 goals in five games. She had the highest scoring average (3.4 per game). For the season, she was the No. 2 WSC scorer with 80 goals and No. 6 in assists with 54.

SBCC (29-3) won its fourth straight WSC title with an 8-0 record.

Halie Johnson (13 goals, 8 assists in conference), Meagan Mckillican (12 goals, 8 steals), Sarah Parson (9 goals, 7 steals) and Alyssa Russell-Sadoff (3 goals, 10 steals) were first-team choices.

Second-team honors went to Tori Bray (9 goals) and Kemi Dijkstra (7 goals, 11 assists, 12 steals) of the Netherlands. Goalie Nicole Poulos, Kelee Schimizu and Lily Riley (12 steals) were honorable mention.

The No. 1- ranked Vaqueros (29-3) are the top seed from the South for the CCCAA Women’s Water Polo State Championships this weekend. The Vaqueros will meet North #2 San Joaquin Delta (26-10) on Friday at 2:15 p.m. in a semifinal at Cuesta College.

The winner will advance to the state final on Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

