SBCC’s Ethan Westmeier, Brian Nnoli Advance to Southern California Finals

SBCC’s Ethan Westemeier and Brian Nnoli earned spots in the Southern Cal Track & Field Finals with their performances in the triple jump on Saturday at San Diego Mesa College.
Westemeier, a freshman from Lafayette, Calif., turned in his best jump of the season, taking eighth place at 13.86 meters (45-5½). Nnoli, a freshman from San Marcos High, placed 11th at 13.59m.
Mt. SAC is the early leader with 38 points, followed by Riverside (22), Cerritos (17) and Saddleback (17).
The Southern Cal Championships will be held on Saturday at San Diego Mesa.