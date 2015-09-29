Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:32 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

SBCC’s Great Books Program to Perform Scenes from Sophocles’s ‘Philoctetes’

By Joan Galvan for Santa Barbara City College | September 29, 2015 | 11:16 a.m.

As part of Santa Barbara City College’s Great Books Curriculum, scenes from the classic play Philoctetes by Sophocles will be performed Monday, Oct. 19 beginning at 7 p.m. in SBCC’s Jurkowitz Theatre on West Campus.

The event also is part of the annual Great Read hosted by the Great Books.

In the ninth year of the Trojan War, a Greek prophet announced that Troy would not fall until they brought back the masterful archer Philoctetes into their ranks. Philoctetes possessed the famous bow of Heracles, but he had been abandoned by his comrades on an isolated island.

Odysseus, the same man who had abandoned Philoctetes, was now entrusted with the task of bring him back. 

In addition to scenes from the play with professional actors Joe Sofranko, Will Harris and Ray Chase, the evening will also feature scholarly commentary by Dr. Helen orales, Professor of the Classics at UCSB. 

The event is free and open to the public.

SBCC is only one of six community colleges in the nation to offer a Great Books Curriculum.

Each semester more than 1,200 students take at least one course which exposes them to the literary canon of the world’s greatest literature, thematically linked to works by more contemporary writers.  

Approximately 30 faculty teach classes focusing on Great Books through reading, study skills, composition, critical thinking, philosophy, world religion, politics, drama, literature and poetry.

— Joan Galvan is the public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.

 
