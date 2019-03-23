Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 23 , 2019, 10:59 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank

SBCC’s Ian Churchill Continues Stellar Pitching in 9-2 Win Over Moorpark

Ian Churchill Click to view larger
Ian Churchill, shown in an earlier game, allowed an earned run in 35.1 innings. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 23, 2019 | 7:33 p.m.

Ian Churchill pitched seven shutout innings on Saturday and catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba went 3-4 with a homer and a double as SBCC dominated Moorpark in a 9-2 baseball win at Pershing Park.

The Vaqueros outhit the Raiders 12-5 and scored in six of eight innings. SBCC is 12-8 overall and moved into a three-way tie for second in the WSC North at 5-4, one game behind Hancock. The Raiders (10-14, 4-5) dropped their fourth straight game.

Churchill, a sophomore left-hander who’s signed with Arizona, pitched seven strong innings for a third straight start and he’s only allowed two unearned runs on 10 hits in those 21 innings. He improved to 5-0 after allowing just two singles (leading off the 1st and 2nd innings) and striking out eight with two walks and two hit batters.

He skimmed .05 off his ERA and took over the state lead from teammate Conner Roberts. Churchill’s ERA is a sterling 0.21 and Roberts is 0.24 with both allowing just one earned run this year.

Churchill hasn’t allowed an earned run in 35.1 innings, since the second inning of the fifth game at Saddleback on Feb. 1. He got strikeouts to end the first, second, fourth and sixth innings. He’s fifth in the state in Ks with 58 in 42 innings. 

The Vaquero pitching staff is fourth in the state with a 2.48 ERA.

Rubalcaba hit his first home run of the season with two outs in the first, a towering shot over the left-field fence. He singled and scored in the third and delivered a double to right-center in the seventh to score Tommy Holguin and make it 6-0.

Rubalcaba batted third in the order and Holguin moved from ninth to the second spot. Holguin, a former Santa Barbara High standout, was 2-4 with a two-run single in the eighth.

“I felt really good from the beginning and I saw the ball big,” said Rubalcaba, a 6-foot freshman from Fairfield, Calif. “I stuck to my approach and waited for the offspeed up. He gave it to me and I wanted to take it for a ride.

“Ian was amazing like always. I love catching the guy. He just sticks with what he has to do and I help him out as much as I can.”

The Vaqueros scored in five straight innings (fourth through the eighth). Logan Pollack made his first start at shortstop and went 2-3 with a double in the sixth. Pat Caulfield had a clutch two-run single with two outs in the fifth, boosting the lead to 4-0.

SBCC has outscored its opponents 46-16 in the first three innings. The Vaqueros are 9-1 when scoring six or more runs.

“Alonzo had a big day for us offensively and it was good to see because he struggled a bit last game,” said coach Jeff Walker. “He homered in the first and we never looked back. This is the first time we batted Tommy second and we did that because he’s been getting on-base a lot.

“Ian threw strikes and he doesn’t give up runs. He and Roberts have a nice thing going. The offense will pick up and the defense looked a little better today.”

The Vaqueros will complete the first round of WSC play on Tuesday when they travel to Moorpark for a 2:30 p.m. game. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 