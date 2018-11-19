Pixel Tracker

Monday, November 19 , 2018, 9:15 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC’s Isabella Viana Named WSC North Soccer Co-MVP

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 19, 2018 | 8:14 p.m.

Isabella Viana was named co-Player of the Year in the Western State Conference North Division and 12 SBCC players were selected to the all-conference women’s soccer squad.

Isabella Viana Click to view larger
Isabella Viana scored 12 goals and had three assists in conference.

Viana, a sophomore forward from Antelope Valley, was first-team All-WSC on last year’s state runner-up team. She shared the Player of the Year honor with Ventura’s Audrey Castillo.

Viana and Castillo both have 22 goals on the season. Castrillo led the WSC North in scoring with 35 points (13 goals, 9 assists) and Viana had 27 points (12 goals, 3 assists) while playing one less game.

SBCC’s John Sisterson was named co-Coach of the Year along with Ventura’s Steve Hoffman.

Goalie Holly Telliard was a first-team selection for the second straight year. Midfielder Ashlee Schouten, who had four goals and a conference-leading 13 assists in nine WSC games, was picked on the first team. Freshman defender Jessica Salas and midfielders Lourdes Marin-Rodriguez and Matilda Cassel-Ledin also made the first team.
The Vaqueros won their second straight WSC North title with a 9-0-1 record. Ventura was second at 8-1-1.

Four Vaqueros made All-WSC second team -- sophomore midfielder Mila Ladek, sophomore forward Riley Moore, sophomore defender Nicole Van Sickle and freshman midfielder Alejandra Alvarez. Ladek and Moore both had four goals and four assists in conference play.

Elin Hedstroem and Ingrid Gunnarsson, a pair of freshman defenders from Sweden, were honorable mention.

The Vaqueros (15-2-2) are seeded No. 3 in the Southern Cal Regional and they beat No. 14 San Diego Mesa 3-1 with two late goals in overtime in Saturday’s first-round matchup.

Santa Barbara is 9-0 at home this year and has outscored its opponents 34-2 with six shutouts. The Vaqueros have won 22 straight at La Playa Stadium, dating back to early November of 2016. 

The Vaqueros will host No. 6 Santa Monica, the WSC South champion with a 15-2-4 record, in a Regional semifinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 