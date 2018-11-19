SBCC’s Isabella Viana Named WSC North Soccer Co-MVP

Soccer

Isabella Viana was named co-Player of the Year in the Western State Conference North Division and 12 SBCC players were selected to the all-conference women’s soccer squad.

Viana, a sophomore forward from Antelope Valley, was first-team All-WSC on last year’s state runner-up team. She shared the Player of the Year honor with Ventura’s Audrey Castillo.

Viana and Castillo both have 22 goals on the season. Castrillo led the WSC North in scoring with 35 points (13 goals, 9 assists) and Viana had 27 points (12 goals, 3 assists) while playing one less game.

SBCC’s John Sisterson was named co-Coach of the Year along with Ventura’s Steve Hoffman.

Goalie Holly Telliard was a first-team selection for the second straight year. Midfielder Ashlee Schouten, who had four goals and a conference-leading 13 assists in nine WSC games, was picked on the first team. Freshman defender Jessica Salas and midfielders Lourdes Marin-Rodriguez and Matilda Cassel-Ledin also made the first team.

The Vaqueros won their second straight WSC North title with a 9-0-1 record. Ventura was second at 8-1-1.

Four Vaqueros made All-WSC second team -- sophomore midfielder Mila Ladek, sophomore forward Riley Moore, sophomore defender Nicole Van Sickle and freshman midfielder Alejandra Alvarez. Ladek and Moore both had four goals and four assists in conference play.

Elin Hedstroem and Ingrid Gunnarsson, a pair of freshman defenders from Sweden, were honorable mention.

The Vaqueros (15-2-2) are seeded No. 3 in the Southern Cal Regional and they beat No. 14 San Diego Mesa 3-1 with two late goals in overtime in Saturday’s first-round matchup.

Santa Barbara is 9-0 at home this year and has outscored its opponents 34-2 with six shutouts. The Vaqueros have won 22 straight at La Playa Stadium, dating back to early November of 2016.

The Vaqueros will host No. 6 Santa Monica, the WSC South champion with a 15-2-4 record, in a Regional semifinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

