SBCC’s Isabelle Viana Goes Goal Crazy in SBCC Win

Soccer

Isabella Viana celebrated her 19th birthday in style on Tuesday with four goals and an assist as SBCC routed Canyons 6-0 in its women’s soccer home opener at La Playa Stadium.

It was the first win of the year for the Vaqueros (1-1-1) and their 14th straight home triumph. They’re 20-1 in their last 21 home games, dating back to 2016.

Viana, a sophomore forward from Quartz Hill High in Antelope Valley, found the net twice in the first 11 minutes. She banged in a rebound at 4:05 after Elin Hedstroem’s header was saved. At the 10:41 mark, Matilda Cassel Ledin dribbled past a defender near the left end line and crossed it to Riley Moore, who shot from close range. Goalie Ana Spross punched the ball out and Viana was there to convert her second rebound at 10:41.

“It was nice to get a win in our first home game,” said Viana, who scored a team-high 19 goals for last year’s State runner-up team. “We worked really well as a team. We just clicked today and we’re starting to get the communication right.

“Our midfield is also starting to work well together and they’re starting to combine well.”

Viana delivered a through ball for Ashlee Schouten, a sophomore midfielder from South Lake Tahoe, and she beat the keeper at 38:08. Less than four minutes later, Viana dribbled around a defender and was 1-on-1 with the keeper with lots of time to decide where to shoot for her hat trick. She drove it into the net at 42:03 for a 4-0 halftime lead.

The Vaqueros outshot the Cougars 14-1 in the opening half and 20-8 for the game with 13 shots on-goal. Canyons didn’t attempt its first shot until the 33rd minute.

Sophomore goalie Holly Telliard made several leaping saves and had four of her five saves in the second half. It was the 19th career shutout for Telliard, who had a school-record 18 shutouts last year. Hedstroem, Taylor Valle, Mila Ladek and Ingrid Gunnarsson all played well on defense for the Vaqueros, who are still recovering from the loss of five players to injury in the last three weeks.

Bailey Goedert assisted on both second-half goals. She gave a nice lead pass to Viana for a breakaway at 66:12 and the ball skipped off the fingers of the goalie and into the net. It was the second four-goal game for Viana, who also turned the trick on Nov. 10, 2017 vs. Cuesta.

Less than four minutes later, Goedert sent a cross from the right end line and Alejandra Alvarez, a freshman from Carpinteria High, scored from eight yards out, making it 6-0 in the 70th minute.

“That was a great birthday present to the rest of the team,” said Vaquero coach John Sisterson. “I thought they all competed very well. We were pretty upset that we didn’t get anything out of the two games we played in the Ventura Tournament. We have a standard on our home field and nobody comes here and gets the better of us.

“We started off brightly and kept the momentum going throughout the game. We were up 4-0 at halftime and I thought it could have been more. Holly saw a couple of decent shots in the second half and dealt with them well to keep a clean sheet.”

The Vaqueros will host Santa Monica next Tuesday at 2 p.m.

