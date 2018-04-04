SBCC’s Jerry Hickson Throws 4 TD Passes in 56-7 Rout of West L.A.

Football

Freshman quarterback Jerry Hickson threw four touchdown passes to lead the SBCC football team to a 56-7 romp at West L.A. on Saturday.

The four TDs ties for the second most in a game in program history.

Hickson, who came to SBCC as the all-time prep passing leader in Western New York, completed 12 of 20 passes for 168 yards.

Sophomore running back Manny Nwosu of Dos Pueblos had a big day, rushing for 144 yards on 18 carries and scored on a touchdown.

'It was quite a turnaround for the Vaqueros. They lost last week’s season opener to Ventura by 38 (44-6) and won Saturday’s game by 49 points.

“Last week was a rude awakening,” said Hickson. “Ventura is a good team but we just weren’t all there. We really hunkered down this week and focused on what we should do instead of what the other team should do.

“We ran the ball really well. Manny was just bouncing off people. When you run the ball well, it opens up the passing game.”

The offensive line opened holes all day for the Vaquero runners. The line consists of center Wyatt Gardner, guards Taylor Ludwig and Jake Tourtillotte, right tackle Aaron Jackobs and left tackle Gerardo Orihuela-Ochoa.

Cody Perry added 52 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

Receiver Donald Lambert had eight catches for 84 yards and two scores

The Vaqueros racked up 483 yards of total offense compared to West L.A.'s 238. SBCC had 26 first downs and held the Wildcats to nine.

“The No. 1 thing was our defense,” noted coach Craig Moropoulos. “They did a great job of shutting down a pretty good offense, which scored 30 points last week.”

Defensive lineman Chayvis Curry led the team in tackles for the second straight week with nine. Dannie Williams had eight and safety Houston Little and RJ Thorne had six apiece.

The 56 points are tied for No. 3 on the Vaqueros’ all-time scoring chart. They missed the all-time record of 63 (in a 63-9 win over Ventura in 1996) by seven points.

“Our offense really clicked today and I’m proud of the guys,” Moropoulos added. “I’m sure we were a lot better on third-down conversions and in the red zone today.”



