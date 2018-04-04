Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:59 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

SBCC’s Jerry Hickson Throws 4 TD Passes in 56-7 Rout of West L.A.

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 9, 2017 | 5:55 p.m.

Freshman quarterback Jerry Hickson threw four touchdown passes to lead the SBCC football team to a 56-7 romp at West L.A. on Saturday.

The four TDs ties for the second most in a game in program history. 

Hickson, who came to SBCC as the all-time prep passing leader in Western New York, completed 12 of 20 passes for 168 yards.

Sophomore running back Manny Nwosu of Dos Pueblos had a big day, rushing for 144 yards on 18 carries and scored on a touchdown.

'It was quite a turnaround for the Vaqueros. They lost last week’s season opener to Ventura by 38 (44-6) and won Saturday’s game by 49 points.

“Last week was a rude awakening,” said Hickson. “Ventura is a good team but we just weren’t all there. We really hunkered down this week and focused on what we should do instead of what the other team should do.

“We ran the ball really well. Manny was just bouncing off people. When you run the ball well, it opens up the passing game.”

The offensive line opened holes all day for the Vaquero runners. The line consists of center Wyatt Gardner, guards Taylor Ludwig and Jake Tourtillotte, right tackle Aaron Jackobs and left tackle Gerardo Orihuela-Ochoa.

Cody Perry added 52 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

Receiver Donald Lambert had eight catches for 84 yards and two scores

The Vaqueros racked up 483 yards of total offense compared to West L.A.'s  238. SBCC had 26 first downs and held the Wildcats to nine.

“The No. 1 thing was our defense,” noted coach Craig Moropoulos. “They did a great job of shutting down a pretty good offense, which scored 30 points last week.”

Defensive lineman Chayvis Curry led the team in tackles for the second straight week with nine. Dannie Williams had eight and safety Houston Little and RJ Thorne had six apiece.

 The 56 points are tied for No. 3 on the Vaqueros’ all-time scoring chart. They missed the all-time record of 63 (in a 63-9 win over Ventura in 1996) by seven points.

 “Our offense really clicked today and I’m proud of the guys,” Moropoulos added. “I’m sure we were a lot better on third-down conversions and in the red zone today.”

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 