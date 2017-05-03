SBCC’s John Jensen Named MVP in the WSC North Division

Baseball

Freshman John Jensen was named the MVP and 10 SBCC players were selected to the All-Western State Conference North baseball team.

SBCC's Jeff Walker shared Coach of the Year honors with retiring Don Adams of Ventura.

Hancock's Walker Armstrong was named the top pitcher in the division.

Jensen, a third baseman out of Santa Barbara High, led the conference in batting (.380) and on-base percentage (.459). In 20 WSC games, he ranked second in slugging percentage (.535) and stolen bases (10). He hit .346 for the season with four homers and 20 RBI. He had a 12-game hit streak late in the year and is batting .404 in his last 15 games.

Five Vaqueros made first-team All-WSC: Jensen, sophomore catcher Andrew Schatz, shortstop Wes Ghan-Gibson, freshman outfielder Reinhard Lautz and sophomore pitcher Kyle Wade.

Schatz batted .314 with three HRs and 11 RBI. He topped the conference in slugging percentage (.588). Lautz hit .305 with a conference-best 13 stolen bases. He only struck out six times in 82 at-bats. Ghan-Gibson, a sophomore from San Marcos High, hit .242 and was fourth in the WSC North with six doubles. Wade went 3-2 in seven conference starts with a 2.80 ERA and 36 strikeouts.

Cleanup hitter Tyler Rosen, a 6-2 sophomore outfielder from Palos Verdes, made the second team. He was second in conference RBI with 15. He leads the Vaqueros with six homers and 30 RBI for the season.

Jake Holton, a first baseman/pitcher, made honorable mention at utility. Pitchers Elliott Reece and Connor Brewster were also honorable mention.

Lautz and Joseph Hamilton were Gold Glove winners in the outfield. Hamilton had no errors on 44 chances and made some spectacular running catches in center field. He was the WSC Gold Glove winner for all outfielders with a 1.000 fielding percentage. Lautz had just one error in 50 chances in right field for a .980 percentage.

Walker's coaching award was the third in his career at SBCC. He has a 142-96 record and three WSC championships in six seasons.

The Vaqueros went 23-16 overall and won their fourth WSC North title in the last seven years with a 13-7 record. They’re seeded No. 6 for the Southern Cal Regional and will host a best-of-3 series with No. 11 Cypress, starting Friday at 2 p.m.



