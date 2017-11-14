SBCC’s Kaylene Ureno Earns WSC North Co-MVP Honors

College Volleyball

Kaylene Ureno has been selected as co-Player of the Year in the WSC North and eight SBCC players were named to the all-conference team in women’s volleyball.

SBCC won its sixth straight WSC crown, going 7-1 and sharing the title with Moorpark. Miranda Poole of Moorpark was also co-Player of the Year.

Poole led the WSC North with 123 kills and a 5.3 average per set. Ureno was third in kills (2.92 avg.), second in blocks (16) and eighth in digs (66).

SBCC’s Avery Mulvey was the Libero of the Year and Adam Black of Moorpark was Coach of the Year.

Mulvey, a freshman from San Diego, led the conference in digs with 109 (4.5 avg.).

Sophomore setter Kiana Pisula and outside hitter Carolyn Andrulis, last year’s Player of the Year, were first-team choices. Pisula led the WSC North in assists with 199 (8.9 avg.) and service aces (23). Andrulis was fourth with 66 kills in eight conference matches.

Sophomore OH Karissa Mertens and freshman middle blocker Grace Trocki made the second team. McKenzie Garrison and Ashley Albee were honorable mention.

The 15th-ranked Vaqueros (21-5) will wrap up the regular season on Wednesday night when they host No. 3 Canyons (21-5) at 6 p.m.

