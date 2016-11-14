Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:30 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 
SBCC’s Kendra Carr, Cyrus Wallace of Dos Pueblos Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 14, 2016 | 2:43 p.m.

A shooter and a receiver have been recognized as the Athletes of the Week.

SBCC water polo’s standout goal scorer Kendra Carr and Dos Pueblos football’s pass-catching sensation Cyrus Wallace were honored as last week’s top performers at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

Cyrus Wallace, Dos Pueblos football. Click to view larger
Cyrus Wallace, Dos Pueblos football.
Kendra Carr, SBCC water polo. Click to view larger
Kendra Carr, SBCC water polo.

Carr’s goal scoring powered SBCC to the program's first Southern California Regional Championship and California Community College State Final Four. She poured in 14 goals in three victories at the regionals and added seven steals and drew seven ejections. She has 92 goals on the season.

SBCC is seeded No. 1 for the state championship and will open against Sierra of Rocklin on Friday at Los Positas College in Livermore.

Wallace put up huge numbers in helping Dos Pueblos defeat Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo in a first-round game of the CIF-Southern Section Division 10 playoffs. The 6-foot-3 junior wide receiver caught a school-record 17 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-16 comeback win. It was DP’s first playoff win since 2001.

The Chargers advance to a quarterfinal game at St. Anthony’s in Long Beach on Friday night.

The honorable mention choices for the awards include Kyril Van Schendel (Cate cross country), Mac Clayton (Carpinteria water polo), John Harris (Bishop Diego football), Carolin Chang (SBCC golf), Josefine Van Der Burg (SBCC soccer), Christina Rice (Dos Pueblos cross country) and Erica Schroeder (San Marcos cross country).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

