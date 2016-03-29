SBCC’s Madison McNamee Throws Perfect Game

Softball

Madison McNamee threw a perfect game in the opener and Rebecca Pullen tossed a two-hit shutout in the second game on Tuesday as SBCC swept a WSC Gold softball doubleheader at Oxnard. The scores were 13-0 and 12-0 and both games ended after five innings due to the eight-run rule.

McNamee (13-3) struck out 10 and recorded 12 of the 15 outs. She helped herself at the plate, going 2-2 with three RBIs, two runs and two walks. Lauren Bodden was 3-3 with three RBIs, Delainy Ogan was 2-4 with two RBIs and Sydney Townes went 2-5 with three runs.

The Vaqueros (23-7, 7-2) have won three straight and 11 of the last 12. They’re one game behind Moorpark (6-1) in the loss column. Oxnard fell to 4-15 and 1-6.

Santa Barbara leads the state in runs with 248 in 30 games (8.3 average). The 23 wins rank fourth on the Vaqueros’ all-time win chart and they can move into second with four more victories. The 2011 team holds the record for most wins at 31-7.

The Vaqueros broke open a 3-0 second game with seven runs in the fourth. Hope Ballard had a two-run triple. Ogan and Townes went 2-3 at the plate.

Pullen (10-4) struck out four and walked three.

SBCC has a bye on Thursday, then opens a five-game homestand on Tuesday with a first-place showdown vs. Moorpark at 1 and 3 p.m.