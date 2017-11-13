SBCC’s Manny Nwosu, UCSB’s Lindsey Ruddins Named Athletes of the Week

Manny Nwosu put himself in the SBCC football record book and Lindsey Ruddins continued to tear it up on the volleyball court for UCSB.

Their performances earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Nwosu rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in SBCC’s 14-0 victory at L.A. Valley and became the football program’s first 1,000-yard rusher in 47 years. The sophomore out of Dos Pueblos finished the season with 1,080 yards, ranking him No. 2 for the most rushing yards in a season in school history. Jerry Hughes holds the record with 1,235 yards, set in 1970.

“Usually, we have several runners who carry the ball," SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos said. "For Manny to play the whole season carrying the load and rush for over 1,000 yards while staying healthy, is a real tribute to him.”

Nwosu led the American Pacific League in rushing and was No. 9 in the state He averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

Ruddins continued to rack up kills for the Gaucho volleyball team. She had 32 in a five-set win over UC Irvine and followed up with 27 in a four-set loss against UC Davis.

The sophomore is No. 1 in the NCAA for kill average, putting away 5.38 per set.

"Lindsey had a huge weekend for us," said UCSB head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch. "Her performance against a very good Irvine team was off the charts, but what stands out the most is what she did in the fifth set. She took advantage of her teammates' ability to set her up and made us confident that there was no doubt we were going to win."

The athletes who were considered for the Athlete of the Week awards include Isabella Viana (SBCC soccer), Lindsay Paulo (Westmont volleyball), Drew Edelman (UCSB women’s basketball), Jerry Karczewski (Westmont basketball), Max Heidegger (UCSB basketball), Erick Lopez (Dos Pueblos football), Jack Luckhurst (Bishop Diego football) and Tim Heiduk (Westmont soccer).

