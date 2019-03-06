SBCC’s Zeke McMurtry, Joseph Holden Named All-Conference

College Basketball

Zeke McMurtry and Joseph Holden have been selected to the All-WSC North men’s basketball team as honorable mention. McMurtry, a 6-5 freshman guard from Baton Rouge, La., led the Vaqueros in scoring at 17.5 ppg and was the No. 2 rebounder in the state at 11.5. In conference play, he was the No. 2 scorer with a 19.5 average and led the WSC North in rebounds (11.0). McMurtry had 14 double-doubles in 21 games for the year. In conference, he was 9-for-10 in double-digit points and rebounds. He had his highest scoring game in the season finale at Oxnard when he scored 29 points. He grabbed 12 or more rebounds 11 times with a high of 17 in the second game of the year vs. Victor Valley. Holden, a 6-foot freshman from Oakland, averaged 13.2 points and 3.7 rebounds. He was the 7th-leading scorer in conference, averaging 16.7 in 10 WSC games. He scored a season-high 26 points on Feb. 9 vs. Ventura.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >