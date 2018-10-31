SBCC’s Middle Attack Serving Too Much for Hancock

College Volleyball

SBCC’s middle hitters combined for 14 kills and four solo blocks on Wednesday and the Vaqueros served 12 aces in a 25-18, 25-14, 25-16 women’s volleyball sweep of Hancock at the Sports Pavilion.

Kate Richardson recorded eight kills, a .312 hitting percentage and two blocks to help the Vaqueros improve to 7-11 overall and 3-3 in the WSC North. Hancock fell to 1-15 and 0-6.

Grace Trocki added six kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Hayley Johnson came off the bench at 21-13 in the second set and finished with four kills, an ace and a .285 percentage.

Johnson, a freshman outside hitter from Colorado Springs, has played in the last three matches, after missing 13 matches with an injury.

“It felt good to be back on the court,” said Johnson, after her first home appearance. “Recovering from an injury is always difficult. It felt good to play again and have some success.

“We started a little slow and it was hard to get back to our normal pace. Toward the end, we definitely got back to playing our kind of volleyball.”

Ashley Albee had a match-high 14 digs and three aces while Lexi Michaelson served a season-best four aces. Dani Hewitt added three aces and 23 assists.