SBCC’s New Full-time Faculty on the Job

Santa Barbara City College has announced the lineup of its newly hired full-time faculty members, who began their tenure at the college this week.
The first day of classes for the 2017-18 SBCC school year and fall semester was Aug. 21.
New SBCC faculty members, pictured above from left are:
Front: Elizabeth Chisholm, mathematics; Stephanie Mendes, earth and planetary science; Daniel Giles, mathematics; Jennifer Betancourt, biological sciences; Nathalie Guebels, computer science; Maureen Horner, vocational nursing; Rebekah Gutierrez, communication; James VanArsdale, graphic design.
Back: Christopher Bernt, chemistry; Chris Kramer, philosophy; David Saunders, school of justice studies; Mary Sullivan, associate degree nursing.
