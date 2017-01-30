Monday, June 18 , 2018, 5:24 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
SBCC’s Niels Andersen Opens Season With Tournament Title

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 30, 2017 | 4:51 p.m.

SBCC’s Niels Andersen shot a career-best 68 on Sunday and a 73 on Monday to capture the Point Conception Open men’s golf tournament at La Purisima GC in Lompoc.

The sophomore from San Marcos High took sixth in the state last year and earned All-State honors. He posted a 3-under 141 to win Monday’s season-opening tournament by 3 shots over Jarrett Hill (72-72) of Napa Valley.

“Niels is our captain and he has the chance to do some great things this year,” said Chuck Melendez, who’s starting his 17th season as head coach. “He opened the year with two great rounds.”

Mt. San Jacinto won the title of the eight-team tourney, shooting identical rounds of 381 for a 762 total. The Eagles edged Cypress (381-383) by two shots and the Vaqueros (385-382) by five.

In men’s community college golf, six players compete for each team and the top five scores count toward the team total.

Brant Schenk, a freshman from Harbor High in Santa Cruz, shot 151 (77-74) for the Vaqueros and Sean Mitton finished at 154 (78-76). Schenk was the co-MVP of the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League last year. His prep teammate, Jack Heavey, also made his collegiate debut for the Vaqueros, shooting 79-82--161.

“For our opening tourney, this wasn’t bad,” said Melendez. “We have a lot of new people and I thought we might go a little lower and maybe win this thing. This is a good group of kids, I really like their intelligence.”

The Vaqueros return to action on Wednesday when they defend their title in the Tee Off Classic at Los Serranos CC in Chino Hills.

Pt. Conception Open
At par-72 La Purisima GC
Final scores
 Team – 1, Mt. San Jacinto 381-381--762. 2, Cypress 381-383--764. 3, SBCC 385-382--767. 4, Palomar 399-388--787. 5, Ventura 395-392--787. 6, Reedley 414-391--805. 7, Citrus 414-399--813. 8, Mt. San Antonio 428-405--833.
 Medalist (par 72) -- 1, Niels Andersen, SBCC, 68-73--141 (3-under par). 2, Jarrett Hill, Napa Valley, 72-72--144. 3, George Bris, Cypress, 72-74--146.
 SBCC scores – 1, Andersen 68-73--141. Brant Schenk 77-74--151, Sean Mitton 78-76--154, Theo Andre-Fouet 83-77--160, Jack Heavey 79-82--161, Trent Caraher 84-82--166. Non-scoring Vaqueros – JB Jandro 78-84--162. Andrew Sederlund 86-79--165, Michael Nam 85-81--166.
 SBCC record -- 5-2.

