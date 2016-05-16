SBCC’s Niels Andersen Places 6th at State Golf Championships

Golf

SBCC’s Niels Andersen fired a 2-over 74 in the second round on Monday and took sixth place in the Men’s Golf State Championships at Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirgage.

Andersen, a freshman from San Marcos High, finished at 5-over 149 and won a card-off with Santiago Canyon’s Austin Trcka for sixth to secure the final All-State selection. Andersen was 18th after Round 1 and moved up 12 spots with his final-round 74.

Ben Campbell of Canyons was the medalist in the 60-player field with two rounds of 71 for a 2-under 142.

Reedley won its first men’s golf state title at 745. The Tigers shot 4-over 364 and built a nine-stroke lead over Desert in the morning round, then held off Canyons (373 in the afternoon) by six shots.

SBCC had three individuals playing in the State Championships. Jake Ledbetter tied for 31st at 79-77--156 and Manny Manzone shot 79 and 80.

“Niels was very steady and came in with a good afternoon score,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “I was proud that we qualified three individuals for the state tourney.”