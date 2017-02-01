SBCC’s Niels Anderson Shoots 66, Wins 2nd Tournament Title

Golf

Niels Andersen fashioned a 6-under 66 on Wednesday to claim his second men’s golf tournament in three days.

The former San Marcos High standout shot a career-best round to win the Tee Off Classic at Los Serranos CC in Chino Hills by four shots. He had four birdies, an eagle and no bogeys to win the 13-team tourney that featured 78 players.

“Winning your first two tournaments is a phenomenal achievement,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “Niels is playing some great golf.”

Andersen shot 68-73 for a 3-under 141 to win the Point Conception Open on Sunday and Monday at La Purisima GC.

Orange Coast claimed the team title with 364 strokes, beating Riverside by two shots. Saddleback was third at 375, the Vaqueros took fourth at 376 and Cypress was fifth at 382.

Brant Schenk was the second-best Vaquero, posting a 3-over 75. Theo Andre-Fouet and Jack Heavey both shot 78 and Trent Caraher added a 79.

“I like this group and they have a great deal of potential,” added Melendez. “I need to entice them to work harder and maybe use Niels as a model. He works on his game seven days a week, sometimes eight, and that’s what it takes to be successful.

“I’m pretty happy with our first two tournaments and I expect most of our guys to shoot 75 or better. This course was a lot easier than La Purisima.”

The Vaqueros open conference play on Monday in Western State Conference No. 1, hosted by Canyons at Valencia CC at 10 a.m.

