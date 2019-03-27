Pixel Tracker

SBCC’s Nonviolent Communication Conference Opens March 29

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | March 27, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Language is what connects people with family, friends, coworkers, customers and others in everyday interactions.

SBCC School of Extended Learning is delving into understanding conflict resolution, listening without judgement and speaking from the heart at the 12th Annual Nonviolent Communication Conference March 29-31 at the Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road.

The timely conference brings internationally acclaimed instructors and presenters together for three days of workshops focused on empathy, the purpose of anger, parenting through a compassionate lens, and navigating conflict.

Participants will gain the tools to foster connection, authenticity, compassion and solutions that can work for everyone.

“You’re going to take home the knowledge and skills that will support you in relationships that are the most important to you — relationships where connection matters,” said Rodger Sorrow, conference organizer and instructor at the School of Extended Learning.

“When we practice nonviolent communication, we begin with the intention of valuing everyone’s needs. These tools will impact relationships in the workplace, the classroom, and at home,” said Sorrow.

“Conference participants learn to get in touch with their feelings and core values, and base their lives on their consciously formed values,” he said.

The conference begins 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, with a free introduction to nonviolent communication. The event continues 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 with three, 90-minute sessions each day.

Each session is built around lessons as well as interactive portions in which participants immediately put nonviolent communication into practice. Students can participate as much or as little as they like.

The instructors have designed their sessions to benefit beginners and the experienced alike.

Tickets to attend all sessions on Saturday and Sunday are $100. Food and soft drinks will be available all three days. Meals can be pre-ordered.

For full conference details, visit http://chooseconnection.squarespace.com/nvc-conference/. Register in person at the conference at the Wake main office SBCC School of Extended Learning 12th Annual Nonviolent Communication Conference.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 

