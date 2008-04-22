Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:15 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
SBCC’s Parker Named Men’s Volleyball Co-Coach of Year

Four players make all-conference; the Vaqueros open the Southern Cal Regional playoffs tonight.

By Dave Loveton | April 22, 2008 | 2:29 a.m.

Melody Parker was selected as the Western State Conference’s men’s volleyball co-coach of the year on Monday, and Santa Barbara City College‘s 12th-year coach showed she still has blocking skills when it comes to taking the credit.

"I share this honor with my assistant, Marcelo Duarte, who was also my assistant when we went to the state finals in 1998," said Parker, who won the award for the third time in her 12-year tenure. "I give enormous credit to the team who made me look good. It is not one person who makes a successful program. The support of the administration, trainers and athletic managers have all had a crucial part in this year’s success."

Tyson Rietz, the Vaqueros’ kill leader with 232, and Eddie Aronchick received first team all-WSC honors, and Bryce Winsor and setter Mana Guerreiro made the second team.

SBCC (11-6) travels to Orange Coast College (13-6) for a Southern Cal Regional playoff at 7 tonight. OCC swept SBCC 3-0 earlier this year in Costa Mesa. The last two times that happened, the Vaqueros bounced back to beat the Pirates in the playoffs.

The winner will take on WSC champion Santa Monica College in the State Final 4 at 5 p.m. Thursday at Irvine Valley College.

Parker returned this season after a two-year sabbatical and promplty erased memories of last year’s 2-15 season with an 11-6 campaign that produced a third-place finish in the WSC.

"We have to show our strong block against OCC," said Parker, who has guided SBCC to five Final 4 appearances. "We will be playing against the MVP of the conference (Kevin Welch), who is quick and dynamic."

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

