SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society Inducts 160 New Members

SBCC’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently inducted 160 new students. (SBCC photo)
By Joan Galvan for Santa Barbara City College | October 5, 2015 | 1:28 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently inducted 160 new members into the international honor society.  

Membership currently stands at approximately 400 students.  

PTK recognizes academic achievement and provides opportunities for students at community colleges to participate in honors, leadership and service activities for the community.

To join, students must have taken at least 12.0 units and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.  

PTK members at SBCC are volunteering this year with such nonprofit groups as Habitat for Humanity and Casa Esperanza Homeless Center in Santa Barbara. 

The chapter will participate in a coastal cleanup in Isla Vista at the end of October.

— Joan Galvan is the public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.

 
