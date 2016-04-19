Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 7:06 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Softball

SBCC’s Playoff Hopes Take a Hit After 2 Losses to Ventura

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 19, 2016 | 4:55 p.m.

Olivia Hernandez tossed a 4-0 shutout in the opener of a WSC Gold Division softball doubleheader on Tuesday and Ventura cruised to a 9-1, five-inning win in the nightcap to sweep SBCC and nearly snuff out the Vaqueros’ playoff hopes.

Madison McNamee tossed the first three innings for Santa Barbara (27-11, 11-6) but couldn’t continue due to a recurring injury. Lauren Bodden went 2-3 with a double in the first game and Hope Ballard had two hits.

“Unfortunately, we struggled at the plate and Ventura hit the ball well and played well,” said SBCC coach Paula Congleton. “I’m very proud of what our freshman-dominated team has accomplished this year.”

The Vaqueros posted the second-highest win total (27) in school history with 14 freshmen on a 15-player roster.

The only team to win more games was the 2011 squad that went 31-7.

Ventura scored six runs in the first two innings of the second game. Julie Garcia had three of the Pirates’ 15 hits. Ventura (23-13, 10-5) has won six straight games to move into playoff contention.

The Vaqueros entered the twin bill as one of the top scoring teams in the state, averaging 7.7 runs, but were held to one run in 12 innings.

Moorpark swept Oxnard in a doubleheader and leads the WSC Gold at 12-4 with two games remaining vs. winless L.A. Pierce. Cuesta is second at 11-4 and Ventura is third at 10-5. The Vaqueros are fourth at 11-6, one game out of a playoff spot with one game to play.

