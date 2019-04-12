Pixel Tracker

SBCC’s Richard Feilden to Give Talk at Screening of Reefer Madness

By Leigh-Anne Anderson for KopSun LLC | April 12, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara City College film instructor Richard Feilden will be the featured speaker for a look at propaganda in film with the screening of Reefer Madness, 7 p.m. April 20 at the Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

Feilden holds a master’s degree in film studies from Chapman University. His thesis focused on the patterns of homophobia present in Apatow Era bromance films. He teaches a variety of courses at SBCC and Moorpark College.

Reefer Madness may be America’s best-known propaganda film. It was produced by the federal government in 1936 as a cautionary tale of the evils of marijuana and its inevitable addiction.

The film mixes scare tactics, lurid details, and melodrama to tell the story of three drug dealers who introduce marijuana to innocent high schoolers.

“Cannabis is a very misunderstood plant. We thought it would be interesting to look at a source of the misrepresentation," said Tina Fanucchi-Frontado, CEO of KopSun LLC, sponsor of the event. "This event should appeal to film buffs as well as the general public.”

Tickets are $15 and available at www.thealcazar.org. For questions, email [email protected] There will be no cannabis products for sale at this event. Carpinteria is a smoke free city, and the Alcazar Theatre strongly enforces this ordinance.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson for KopSun LLC.

 

