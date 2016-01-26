Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:22 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

SBCC’s Richards, Roth Awarded WSC’s Top Honors

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 26, 2016 | 10:54 a.m.

SBCC received top honors from the Western State Conference as goalie Mackenzie Richards was named Player of the Year in women’s water polo for the 2015 fall season and Chuckie Roth was voted the Coach of the Year.

Mackenzie Richards was named conference MVP.
Chuckie Roth was honored as Coach of the Year.
The Vaqueros went 6-1 in WSC regular-season play, the won two straight games to capture the WSC Tournament for the second straight year. They topped Palomar 10-5 in a Southern California Regional playoff game, then fell to No. 2 San Diego Mesa 8-5 to finish fifth in Southern Cal for the second straight year.

Richards, a freshman from Royal High in Simi Valley, allowed just 5.4 goals in conference for the Vaqueros, who finished 8-1 in WSC play and 20-13 overall. SBCC, which started its women’s water polo team two years ago, has won the conference title the last two years and is 16-2 in WSC play.

First-team All-WSC honorees were the Vaqueros’ top scorer Kendra Carr, Addison Seale, Nicole Cosares and Mackenzie Perez.

Rebekah Carey and Maddie Brooks made the second team and Lili Talkin was honorable mention.

